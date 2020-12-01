98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to compliment someone else when out with your spouse?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Erin. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. Hope you’re having a great holiday season. My husband did something when we went out to dinner for our anniversary and it really ticked me off. He says I’m overreacting. I would love to know what you think. We went out to a nice restaurant and when we were ordering the appetizers, my husband complimented the waitress on her hair. He said “I don’t mean to be forward, but you have very pretty hair” or something close to that. She said thank you and that was that. I got a little ticked off because it was our anniversary dinner and he was paying attention to the waitress’ hair. He didn’t understand why I was upset, but I can’t get over it. Especially because he doesn’t understand. What do you think? Would you be upset? Am I getting too upset? Thanks Jaime ~ Erin.

Well, I admit, it would probably bother me for a second or two, but I would probably joke about it with my sweetie and be done with it. If there are no other significant problems in the relationship, I don’t think it’s a big deal. But that’s just me.

