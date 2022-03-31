ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rose and it’s about laundry, something I love to do! Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma for you to use. I do the laundry every couple of days in my house. I wash and I dry. But I believe that means that my wife should then have to fold and put away the clothes. She disagrees. She says if you’re going to do laundry that means the entire job…washing, drying, folding and putting away. I don’t understand why we can’t share the load, no pun intended, like we do with dinner. If I cook, she’ll clean and vice versa. So what do you think? If you do the laundry, do you have to do all of it, or should it be split. Thanks Jaime, love listening everyday ~ Rose

I don’t think Rose is going to like my answer, but I will also say I’m probably the exception to most rules when it comes to laundry. I love doing laundry. So much so that I do it every single day. I love every aspect of it. Washing, drying, folding and putting away. So I would say if you’re going to do laundry, you have to do all of it. It’s not like cooking dinner, it’s a full process. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let’s help Rose out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.