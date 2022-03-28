SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation announced Monday Sting will perform a special “My Songs” concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Wednesday, September 7. Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Photo provided by Live Nation.

Sting’s “My Songs” concert features his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with the Police and as a solo artist. The concert takes fans on a musical journey through time, with hits like “Fields of Gold”, “Shape of my Heart”, “Roxanne”, and “Demolition Man” punctuating what promises to be an unforgettable performance.

On tour, Sting will be accompanied by a rock ensemble. Special Guest Joe Sumner will also appear. Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to gain access to pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting Sting’s website.