ALBANY N.Y. (News10) – The second Gun Buyback of the summer will be held Saturday, August 10th. from 10 to 2 P.M.

16 illegal handguns were turned in at the first event in July.

Saturday’s event will give Walmart gift cards for every assault rifle illegal handgun turned in.

The buyback will run from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at Victory Church located at 118 Quail St. in Albany.