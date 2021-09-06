Enjoying Labor Day at Grafton Lakes State Park

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)– At Grafton Lakes State Park, visitors were soaking up the last bit of sunshine this season.

“We’re just out playing in the sand and enjoying the nice weather,” said Ines Berger. “Before we have to start going back indoors for the next few months.”

On this Labor Day, kids were making sandcastles, splashing around in the water, and having picnics with their families. Everyone was enjoying the last day of the beach being open.

Kids even got a head start on learning, by getting a lesson about the animals living at the park.

“We have bobcats, we have fishers, we have possums, lots of different things,” explained Tamara Beal, environmental educator. “And we also have information about programs and about our trail system because we have 25 miles of trails and pretty much after the beach closes after today, that’s what people really come here to do.”

Even though it’s the last day to enjoy the beach for the season, the park itself is open all year round.

