Enjoy Troy Night Out or ‘In’ this year with online options to support local businesses

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s annual Night Out is kicking off 2021 by encouraging locals to safety support small business by shopping, dining, and exploring Downtown Troy both in person and from home. Those interested can connect on January 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and beyond.

“There are so many ways to stay connected this winter,” said Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy BID. “Say hello to loved ones over a virtual call with takeout from your favorite restaurant, send a gift to your friend you haven’t seen in a while, schedule a haircut or massage for your spouse, stop in to say hello to your favorite downtown merchant or shop online with our incredible business community. Not only are you connecting with those you love but you are supporting your community of small businesses in the process.”

You can visit shops both in person and virtually this year and take advantage of special offers like 20% off site wide during the month of January at Troy Threads, in-store specials at Troy Cloth and Paper and “Moon Child” products and Intention soy candles at T&j Handcrafted Soap. Ashley Met Carmen is now Phases — A Curated Collection of Creative; a new name, offering the same creative jewelry options, home décor and more.

For cozier options for the home, check out Market Block Books, Hippies, Witches and Gypsies, Trojan Horse Antiques and Cross River Home for unique finds online.

Other creative local options include the Victorious Life Christian Church as they continue their “Troy Unplugged – Community Open Mic Show” while Pause Gallery, one block away opens a new exhibition of plen-air paintings by Ken Wilson. Clement Frame & Art Gallery encourages visitors to “Support Your Local Artists,” with diverse works by talented area creatives.

Looking for some fun Friday night food and drink options? The Grocery provides groceries without the store. Provisions, produce, snacks, and freshly baked goods. Visitors can enjoy a dining experience from downtown restaurants and bars in person with reduced capacity, or from the comforts of home through takeout and delivery options.

Patrons can earn extra points for Brown’s Brewing Company Takeout Perks Card during this Troy Night Out or enjoy the revamped heated back patio at Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen. The Greek House offers authentic homemade food, Greek beer and wine while Famous Lunch has their online site for mini dogs and sauce. Cocktails to-go and American fare from Plumb Oyster Bar can also be enjoyed. View up-to-date details on where to get yummy treats downtown linked through our website.

You can experience Troy Night Out virtually through the Facebook Page @troynightout from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. January 29. For up-to-date information on individual businesses, visit Troy’s website online. Officials say Troy Night Out details and “events” are subject to change.