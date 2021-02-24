Enjoy Troy Night Out in-person and at home to support local businesses

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s Night Out event encourages locals to safely support small business through shopping, dining, and exploring Downtown Troy both virtually and in-person. Connect with the community on Friday, February 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and beyond.

There are several different options when it comes to dining, shopping, and enjoying local businesses in the area.

This Troy Night Out welcomes La Capital Tacos. With years of fine dining and family-owned Mexico City taqueria experience, Chef and owner Yair is excited to share his tacos this Friday.

The Ruck continues their warm vibes with a Stout Ice Cream Float night, alongside their Smore’s night. $10 for a float- keep the glass! Smore’s kits are free with a dinner purchase, enjoy them on their back patio among their cozy fire pits.

Fresh and refreshing ingredients are key at Bespoki Bow, with from-scratch poke bowls and Hawaiian bentos.

Elixir16, Muddaddy Flats, and six other businesses kick off “Troy Pinball.” Pick up a game board at participating locations including, 518 Craft, burrito burrito, Rare Form Brewing Company, The Ruck, and Slidin Dirty, to play. Patrons can collect game pieces with a purchase from these businesses, through to the end of March; with a chance to win a grand prize. Game pieces come as Uncle Sam, Greed Island Bridge and Goddess Columbia.

For those enjoying Troy Night Out at home, get your groove on in the comfort of your own home, with the popular moves of the 90’s at Troy Dance Factory’s “Fly Girls Tribute Night” class. Ticket proceeds reportedly benefit Soul Fire Farm. Also enjoy one of the largest collections of photography in the area at The Photography Center of the Capital District. You can view pieces on their social media or schedule an in-person appointment at info@photocentertroy.org .

You can experience Troy Night Out virtually through their Facebook Page @troynightout from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021. For up-to-date information on individual businesses, visit their website. Troy Night Out details and “events” are reportedly subject to change