RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 4, the Huyck Preserve will be hosting fun winter activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter Fest is free and open to the public! All guests should make their way to the Huyck Preserve’s Eldridge Research Center on 284 Pond Hill Road.

Planned activities include an artisan market, educational demonstrations, making s’mores, snowshoeing/hiking, sledding (weather permitting), and guided walks. Attendees can also meet rescued wild animals with wildlife rehabilitator Kelly Martin. There will also be hot drinks and delicious food.