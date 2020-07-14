Enhancing school bus safety at Shenendehowa Central School District

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We continue to learn more about what the school year will hold for students in the fall, we can’t forget about summer schools and programs that are happening right now.

We’re just over a week into Shenendehowa Central School District’s extended school year and there’s roughly 140 kids registered for bus routes in the district. For many, cleanliness and safety is always a concern, but they say they’re extra precautions and measurements to keep students safe.

They’re using about 35 busses for the summer to pick up and drop off students at two different locations – High School West and Arongen Elementary.

According to Director of Transportation, Alfred Karam, each driver must clean and disinfect the bus before and after their runs in the morning and afternoon. The main disinfectant takes 30 seconds to a minute to complete. He says it covers the entire vehicle.

“We are currently using what we call, ‘Clorox Total 360 Machines.’ We put a disinfectant mixture for those machines and they put out steam.” Karam said. “It covers every bit of the interior of the school bus.”

Clorox Total 360

Bus drivers will also receive a disinfectant spray bottle for cleaning purposes and will use them in between runs or stops.

On the bus, students are at 50% capacity. The larger vehicles can normally hold 66 people but now are limited to 33. Karam says they will be socially distant, but siblings will sit together.

