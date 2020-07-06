(CNN) – Construction of a natural gas pipeline that was supposed to span three states is off.
Dominion energy and Duke energy say they’re canceling the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project.
It was supposed to stretch across West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina but environmentalists sued to stop it.
The companies won a victory from the Supreme Court, but they say the project no longer makes sense economically.
LATEST STORIES
- Energy companies cancel Atlantic coast pipeline construction
- Albany Public Library prepares for curb-side pick up
- Saratoga Automobile Museum to reopen with new exhibit
- Attorney confirms Vanessa Guillen remains positively identified
- Teen involved in Lake George drowning incident dies