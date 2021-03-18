Encouraging COVID-19 data, vaccination rates in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Data released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on COVID-19 continues to be encouraging, especially upstate.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 3.28 %.

Hospitalizations across the state are down as well. 4,536 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, that’s down 88 from yesterday. 934 are hospitalized in an ICU statewide, down 20 from yesterday.

Over 4.7 million New Yorkers have now received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. That’s 24% of the state’s population.

