Employers with an inclusive work environment for LGBTQ community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Some of the Capital District’s largest employers were determined to be some of the leading places for members of the LGBTQ community to work in terms of equality, according to the 2020 Corporate Equality Index Report.

The index ranks participating companies to determine which are instrumenting strong policies that further LGBTQ equality in the workplace. More than 1,000 companies are part of the report.

Chobani, headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., has been named as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” the past two years. But, they weren’t the only local employer dedicated to LGBTQ workplace equality. Henry Shein Inc., Liberty Mutual Group, Hannaford Supermarkets and Walmart all received the highest ranking of 100.

Scoring takes the following into consideration non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility, the report says.

In order to receive a high ranking, companies must provide things like healthcare for employees and their spouses or partners as well as affirmative transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits.

Companies must also offer LGBTQ inclusive training that includes diversity training, LGBTQ metrics and evaluation techniques, and gender transition guidelines.

Capital District Employer Ratings

The Corporate Equality Index is sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign. Click here to read the report and see a complete list of employer ratings.