Employers turn to rapid-test programs for unvaccinated workers, event planning

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seasonal businesses are in a predicament.

There’s a shortage of summer workers, between life circumstances caused by COVID-19 and a lack of international workers, which means that employers want all the help they can get.

That means making decisions around hiring employees who haven’t yet been vaccinated, and even those who don’t plan to.

An answer that Gina Mintzer at the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce said it gaining popularity is a company that offers state-of-the-art rapid coronavirus testing at a price those employees can afford.

Inspire Diagnostics is a nationwide company, but has focused efforts in New York in recent months. That includes small businesses that are now soon to be allowed full capacity again, but it also means the concerts and sporting events those changes also entail.

The company offers morning-of testing with a 10-minute turnaround, with pop-ups staffed by nurses to test eventgoers and give them the OK they need to get in.

Getting something like that in Lake George would take work, but Mintzer says she loves the idea, if someone wants to help fund it.

