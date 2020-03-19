Interactive Radar

Employees to be allowed access to take care of animals at two local pet stores

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Pet Zone employees at both Colonie and Crossgates malls will have access to the buildings in order to take care of remaining animals while both malls remain closed, per state mandate, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Colonie Animal Control, as well as Agriculture and Markets, have talked to employees and inspected both stores. They will continue to monitor the stores.

Concern for the well-being of the animals at both stores began after a social media post showed a 75% off all dogs sign.

All of the dogs have been adopted.

