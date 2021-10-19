Employees at Senior Services Center in Guilderland test positive for COVID

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Guilderland employees at the Senior Services Center have tested positive for COVID-19. The town said the Senior Services Department has suspended on-site services and programs at the center and Town Hall until further notice.

The town said any person who recently attended events or services offered by the Senior Services Department may have been exposed to COVID. Those potentially exposed should observe for illness and seek testing. The town has informed the Albany County Department of Health for contact tracing.

The Guilderland EMS Department is offering free COVID-19 testing to any senior who may have been exposed. You can contact the EMS Department at 518-456-3600 to schedule an appointment or if you have any questions.

COVID can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested.

The town advises residents to protect themselves and others by: