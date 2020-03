Video Credit: Crista Leigh Wunsch

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Employees at the Co-op Market in Niskayuna decided to have some fun when it came to the first day of the new plastic bag ban.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, you see employees each carrying a unique reusable bag in all different styles as they strut their stuff down the market isles modeling the many options shoppers have when it comes to reusable bags.

This is certainly one way to put a positive spin, quite literally, on the new law.