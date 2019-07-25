Employee breaks in through air vent to steal safe

Angel Torres was allegedly caught on camera while breaking into his job as a delivery driver at a Domino’s Pizza on Broadway in Schenectady.

Assistant Manager Jaythayis Lajuett opened the pizza shop Friday morning to find the place a mess. The ventilation system was broken and cooking tools were damaged after they were used to try to open the safe.

“This is some prison break stuff, you know? I wouldn’t have thought of that,” said Lajuett.

The video shows Torres crawling around with his shirt covering his face. A couple times his shirt drops, catching his full face on camera.

The alleged burglar even used sticky tape to try and fish out cash from the safe.

Torres is in Schenectady County Jail charged with burglary.