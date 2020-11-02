Employee at Bentley’s Tavern in Malta tests positive for COVID

News
Posted: / Updated:

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Health said Monday that an employee at Bentley’s Tavern in Malta tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was wearing a mask at all times while working and the exposure is considered low risk.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked on:

  • Thursday, October 22 from 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, October 23 from 10:45 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 25 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 27 from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited this location during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report