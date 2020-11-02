Employee at Bentley’s Tavern in Malta tests positive for COVID

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Health said Monday that an employee at Bentley’s Tavern in Malta tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was wearing a mask at all times while working and the exposure is considered low risk.
The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked on:
- Thursday, October 22 from 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 23 from 10:45 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Anyone who visited this location during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test.
