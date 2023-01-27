LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay is heading to the Capital Region on February 1. The torch will stop at the Latham offices of Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, the Capital Region’s only stop in its 500-mile journey to Lake Placid.

Members of the public are invited to cheer on organizers and torch bearers starting at 1 p.m. on February 1 at 40 Century Hill Drive. “Each year, many of our Capital Region residents represent our region and compete in this major sporting event,” said Michael Ball, Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating their success and the healthy competition the games inspire.”

The torch relay is expected to involve up to 30 communities and will arrive in Lake Placid on February 2, when the opening ceremony will take place. Around 2,000 athletes will compete in more than 30 events in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths, and the surrounding area. For more information, click here.