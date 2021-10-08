Empire State Weekly: Vaccine Mandate Expansion

(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we examine how the latest expansion of New York’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate is impacting Adult Care Facilities, Home Health Care Agencies, and programs. While vaccinations among employees in the industry continue to climb, there is still concern over staffing challenges that were present before the pandemic and the mandate, especially among home health care aids.

We speak with Al Cardillo, President and CEO of the Home Care Association of New York State about the impact the mandate is having on staffing numbers statewide and why workers in home health care are choosing to leave the profession, rather than submit to mandatory vaccinations. Cardillo says replacing staff in home health care isn’t a matter of just rotating somebody in and out of the position, as these workers are matched with the needs of their patients based on a number of personal factors.

We also take a look at how New York State is mitigating harassing behavior at school board meetings, as these threats are taking place more frequently with much of it due to politically fueled arguments over mask mandates, vaccines, and interpretations on critical race theory.

We speak with Jay Worona, Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel to the New York State School Boards Association, to gauge the violence being witnessed at school board meetings and how the association is providing assistance to board members statewide in an effort to diffuse this kind of behavior while still providing a space for constructive dialogue. Worona says while these arising conflicts are prompting some board members across the state to reconsider running for their positions again in the future, the association has received positive feedback from school board members and administrators in response to newly introduced training and techniques to be used in these tense scenarios.

