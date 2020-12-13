Empire State Weekly Vaccine Distribution and New Hospital Metrics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed in New York, starting with high risk frontline health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staff. The state’s Vaccine Distribution and Implementation Task Force says it’s important for these people to be vaccinated first, to protect those workers from New Yorkers who may be sick. Hospitals have also been ordered to increase their capacity, to deal with a potential surge in cases in regions with spiking cases. And those hospital metrics are also tied to restaurants, which could close if hospital rates hit a certain threshold.