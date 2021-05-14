Empire State Weekly SUNY & CUNY Vaccine Rules and Republican Field for Governor Taking Shape

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Children in New York between 12 and 15 are now eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, following federal approval. But the state is also upping the ante on college students getting the vaccine, by requiring all on-campus students at SUNY and CUNY schools to get vaccinated before they return in the fall. Some are questioning the legality of the move, which would require additional federal approval before students return in September. Governor Cuomo is also urging private colleges to enact similar policies, and many are heeding that advice.

Another big development this week was that Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from the 21st district in northern New York has been chosen to succeed fellow Congresswoman Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference. Rep. Stefanik, who’s in her fourth term, and who became a vocal supporter of former President Trump, now becomes the number three Republican in Washington

Also this week, another familiar name to many voters is once again going to be on next year’s ballot for governor. 2014 republican candidate Rob Astorino announced his candidacy this week, growing that field to four who’ve officially announced they’re running, and a fourth who is for all intents and purposes. The party’s chairman here in New York has made a concerted effort to speed up the process of picking their candidate, even though we’re still a year away from the primary elections, and nearly a year and a half away from next year’s general election.

