Empire State Weekly: School reopening plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fate of school districts’ reopening plans across New York is now in the hands of Governor Cuomo, after Friday’s deadline to submit those plans. And a new survey conducted by the New York State School Boards Association shows that there are concerns about reopening safely without additional funding.
