Empire State Weekly: School reopening plans

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews are battling a "fully involved structure fire" in Schenectady. They have been on the scene on Outer Drive for over an hour. Firefighters appear to be hunkering down for a prolonged operation.

Very little has been officially confirmed by fire crews on the scene. Fire departments from Carman, Rotterdam, and Fort Hunter responded, along with the Colonie Fire Coordinator and Rotterdam police.