ALBANY (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, New Yorkers are felling the pain at the gas pump with prices soaring to well beyond $4 a gallon for gas. Now, both democrat and republican state lawmakers are working together to try to bring some financial relief to New Yorkers.

One proposal in both chambers would suspend the state’s gas tax, which sit at about 48 cents per-gallon while the tax on diesel fuel is nearly 47 cents per-gallon. Even with growing calls to pause the New York’s gas tax, Governor Kathy Hochul questioned whether drivers would get a financial boost from the suspension.

Empire State Weekly also takes a look at the upcoming gubernatorial primary. A new Emerson College/The Hill Poll shows Governor Hochul comfortably ahead in the Democratic Primary race. But when the poll factors in former governor Andrew Cuomo, the race gets much tighter. Cuomo made his first public appearance since resigning from office but has yet to announce any plans to run for office.

The poll shows a tight race amongst the republican candidates. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the current frontrunner. Zeldin sits down with Empire State Weekly’s Solomon Syed for a conversation about the race and the current war in Ukraine.

