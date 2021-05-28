Empire State Weekly Response to Fall in Person Learning & Restaurant To-Go Alcohol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is giving parents, students, and teachers some reason for optimism, saying he believes there’s no reason schools can’t reopen this fall. The governor made the announcement this week, but didn’t provide any specifics when it comes to how. And some statewide education groups say they’re waiting on guidance from state officials before they can make any plans for brining students back into the classroom this fall.

Also this week, the state’s leading restaurant group is out with a new survey, which shows broad support for making alcohol to-go permanent, rather than relying on executive orders from the governor to keep it. The New York State Restaurant Association says this would help restaurants and pubs across the state that have suffered financially throughout the last year, because of the pandemic. But while a bill in the legislature right now would be a big boost to restaurants, liquor stores say this change would harm them.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into both of these issues in two full interviews below:

And here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: