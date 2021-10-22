Empire State Weekly: Response to Cuomo Attorney’s Rebuttal of AG’s Report

(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we hear from a member of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee after former Governor Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin sent a 150-page document to Attorney General Letitia James on behalf of her client, alleging that James was personally involved in the investigation that found that the former Governor sexually harassed 11 women. She is now calling for an independent review of that investigation, and for James and her office to “immediately recuse themselves and cease and desist from any other matter” concerning former Governor Cuomo.

We hear from Assemblymember Phil Steck, who is part of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, on the status of the Committee’s own investigative report into sexual harassment claims made against the former Governor, which is expected to be released soon. Steck says these attacks against the Attorney General are baseless and that by turning the investigation over to two independent law firms, the Attorney General had neutrality in the sexual harassment investigation. Steck says the Attorney General’s report was extremely well done and claims Cuomo’s team is simply throwing junk at the wall to see what sticks.

We also look into the catalysts behind the ongoing truck driver shortage in New York State that’s a result of a chain reaction in shipping disruptions brought on by the pandemic. Experts say delays could get even worse as the demand for goods will only increase come the holidays.

We speak with Kendra Hems, president of the Trucking Association of New York, who says the shortage existed prior to the pandemic and that the pandemic has only exasperated the situation. Nationwide, there’s roughly a shortage of 80,000 drivers across all aspects of the industry. Hems said legislation has passed which would allow people as young as 18-years-old to obtain the certifications necessary to become truck and bus drivers. As of Friday, it’s currently awaiting Governor Hochul’s signature in order to take effect. Hems said due to the shortage, starting salaries for drivers is being increased to $60-$80,000 with additional sign-on bonuses between $10-$20,000.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: