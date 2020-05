ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there are now 1,345 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County.

Additionally, there are now 971 people under mandatory quarantine and 15 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 3,154 individuals have completed quarantine, with 813 of them having tested positive and recovered. The death toll for the county now stands at 59.