Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Vaccines & School Successes and Failures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Christmas is right around the corner and one business is helping to give people of all ages the gift of music. Whether you're stuck at home, or you're just looking to learn something new, the Hilton Piano Center wants to help people in the Capital Region discover the gift of music.

The third generation piano and keyboard center in Albany is owned by Bob Hilton. For years, Hilton and his family has been helping people of all ages learn how to play an instrument.