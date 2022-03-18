(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, after a new audit detailed contrasting numbers reported relating to Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes under former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration, answers are still being demanded by lawmakers, but health care leaders are looking to the future as to how the industry can learn from these mistakes and strengthen their partnership with the state to better serve those in their care going forward.

President and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association, Stephen Hanse, says there was little surprise surrounding the results of the audit by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, but points to the learning opportunity this new transparency can provide to improve the state’s long-term care industry.

“The Comptroller’s report highlighted something we’ve been saying throughout the pandemic and prior to it: the prior administration’s disinvestment in healthcare has created significant problems throughout New York,” says Hanse. “This administration now realizes the mistakes that the prior administration made and is trying to reverse those.”

Mistakes made under former Governor Cuomo’s administration coming under renewed scrutiny as he re-enters the public spotlight to rehab his image and possibly start a new chapter in his political career.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: