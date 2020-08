PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Kicking off on Friday at 5 p.m., Pittsfield's First Fridays Artswalk has been reimagined with new art shows in new downtown spaces to accommodate social distancing.

Throughout August, four new art shows, art from local high school students, and Artscape's Pittsfield Paintboxes with work from over a dozen regional artists will be on display from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.