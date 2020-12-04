Empire State Weekly New York 22nd Congressional District Race Discussion

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Warren County Public Health confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday, as well as six recoveries. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 1.5%.

Two of Friday's new coronavirus cases were infected through contact with infected family members over the Thanksgiving holiday. One more came into contact due to Thanksgiving as well, in travel to another state. 12 out of the 36 new Warren County cases in the last three days have been infected due to exposures over Thanksgiving.