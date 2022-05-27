(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re digging into new efforts by the state to tackle gun violence and domestic terrorism. Solomon Syed is joined by Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray to discuss a newly formed Domestic Terrorism Unit formed in the wake of the shootings at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo.

Commissioner Bray lays out the three-pronged approach this new unit will employ to tackle the issue of radicalized domestic terror in New York. The first portion is creating behavioral threat assessment and management teams. Bray says these are essentially interdisciplinary groups charged with connecting the dots between someone who is being radicalized toward violence. Secondly, there will be a group dedicated to the analysis and reporting on domestic threats. Finally, the Unit will deploy evidence-based tools online in an attempt to deradicalize people who are being exposed to hateful content online.

We also take a closer look at the discussion surrounding School Resource Officers (SROs) currently in place in New York’s school districts. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith join Solomon to discuss how they are staffing positions in their counties. They also discuss efforts and resources that could further improve safety inside classrooms.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: