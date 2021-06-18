Empire State Weekly Most Restrictions Rolled Back & Primaries Preview

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York has reached a historic milestone: 70% of adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The milestone means most remaining milestones have been lifted, with exceptions for schools, large indoor venues, public transportation, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and nursing homes and health care facilities. The mask mandate for students in classrooms also remains in effect. And Republican leaders in New York are speaking out about that ongoing rule, as well as the ongoing state of emergency that remains in place, despite the lifting of all of these restrictions.

New York’s primary elections are Tuesday, and early voting and absentee voting deadlines are this weekend, ahead of the big day, when people will also be turning out to the polls in person. There are a lot of significant local elections in cities and towns across the state, including in New York City, which is using ranked choice voting in its Democratic primary. The system allows people to vote for their favorite candidates, while also giving themselves the option to support the one who they believe has the best chance of winning.

