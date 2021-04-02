Empire State Weekly: Marijuana legalization impacts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Lawmakers have passed legislation to allow adult-use recreational marijuana across the state. The new law that went into effect this week expunges criminal records for previous marijuana convictions, establishes provisions to help law enforcement crack down on people driving under the influence of marijuana, sets up a legal marketplace for sales, allows existing medical marijuana distributors to enter the legal marijuana market, and countless others.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into several different aspects of the new law in three full interviews below, including the State Senator who passed the law, the leader of a statewide group representing cities and towns, and the CEO of a medical marijuana group that will now be able to expand its reach.

And here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire