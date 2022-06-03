ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re reviewing the end of the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers burned the midnight oil in a mad dash to pass remaining bills and packages before they recess for the remainder of the year. A comprehensive gun restriction package was at the forefront. A number of bills were presented just last week by Democrats.

The package passed both houses and include new microstamping measures for ammunition, increases the permit age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21, and also has a measure to limit the sale of body armor. Senator Brian Kavanagh sponsored two of the measures and joins Solomon Syed this week to discuss the planning and reasoning behind those efforts. Kavanagh said the new restrictions will only add to New York’s already stringent gun control measures.

On the other side of the aisle, some of the leading Republicans weigh in this week on the final hours of the session. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and State Senator Pamela Helming joining Solomon as well to discuss where they think the latest legislation falls short. Barclay and Helming both agreed while the restrictions target guns, they do not do enough to protect the schools and students across New York State.

