Empire State Weekly Holiday Gathering Enforcement & Erie County Case Surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As people plan for Thanksgiving celebrations, state leaders and health officials are urging people to reconsider traveling to see loved ones, due to COVID-19 cases that are rising again. But many law enforcement officials say it’s not their place to tell people how to celebrate, and that doing so isn’t even feasible. The rising cases are a statewide issue right now, but the area seeing the biggest surge is Western New York. And the Erie County Executive says he sees things getting a lot worse before they get better, and is urging people to take this situation seriously.