Empire State Weekly GOP Leaders on Session and Vaccine Rollout Issues

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Spirit of Life statue and the Spencer Trask Memorial cover the northwestern section of the National Historic Landmark, Congress Park which is in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs. The memorial offers wide walkways, plenty of shade in the summertime, and a babbling brook that feeds the pond.

“Spencer Trask was a wealthy financier out of New York City. He and his wife had a retreat up here in Saratoga Springs,” said Samantha Bosshart, Executive Director for the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation. “He is really largely responsible for passing the legislation to protect the waters of the springs in Saratoga.”