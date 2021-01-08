Empire State Weekly GOP Leaders on Session and Vaccine Rollout Issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new legislative session kicks into gear this week, as New York State lawmakers address the current financial hole and the spread of COVID-19. Democratic leaders are pushing for measures like legalizing marijuana and raising taxes on the super-wealthy. But Republicans say the priority should be on helping small businesses, like restaurants and farms. Republicans are also criticizing the state for a sluggish rollout of vaccines across the state. And counties say they should be more involved in the process, rather than having hospitals be in charge of distributing and administering vaccines to high-priority New Yorkers.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers urge Twitter to join other social media platforms, suspend Trump’s account indefinitely
- With only days left in office, Trump could be impeached again
- California groups outline efforts to fight slavery and human trafficking
- History in Bronze: The Spirit of Life
- ‘Capitol Police were hit in the head with lead pipes’