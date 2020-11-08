Empire State Weekly Election Process & Travel Rule Change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 3,913 to date, an increase of 55 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 1,298 from 1,311. The five-day average for new daily positives jumped to 48.4 from 43.2. There are now 305 active cases in the county, up from 253 Saturday. So far, 17,625 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,608 of them had tested positive and recovered.