Empire State Weekly Election Process & Travel Rule Change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County elections officials across New York are now going through more than 1.5 million absentee ballots, following Tuesday’s election, in which Republicans made gains. And that absentee ballot count could prove significant in some close Senate and Assembly races. Expanded absentee ballots were made available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the state is also now giving people the option to “test out” of the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for people visiting most states.