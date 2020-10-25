Empire State Weekly Early and Absentee Voting & COVID-19 Developments

(NEXSTAR) - Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey again opened Saturday Night Live's broadcast this week with jabs at President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden over their performances in the third and final presidential debate.

Carrey began playing Biden on the season premiere earlier this month, and he again portrayed the 77-year-old struggling to suppress his anger at unfounded attacks from Mr. Trump, played for a fifth season by Baldwin. As in real life, Carrey as Biden repeatedly resorted to the "c'mon man" line of exasperation throughout the segment.