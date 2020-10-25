Empire State Weekly Early and Absentee Voting & COVID-19 Developments

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Voting begins this weekend in New York, ahead of the November 3rd election, as absentee voting is also an option for people who don’t want to to go to the polls on election day. And one group is making sure things go smoothly in this unpreceded election. Plus, the state is considering other options for containing the spread of COVID-19 in New York, after three neighboring states reached the threshold to qualify for the state’s 14-day quarantine advisory, and cases grew along the border with Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report