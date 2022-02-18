(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, Governor Kathy Hochul has secured the state Democratic party’s nomination ahead of the June primaries after receiving more than 85% of the delegation’s vote at the New York State Democratic Convention. But before her fight to win a full term as Governor begins, work continues at the Capital to pass her multi-billion-dollar state budget proposal. Many good government groups recently testifying to legislatures that the money needs to be better spent this time around, so that the state, and tax payers, don’t find themselves in the red.

First, we hear from our team of New York correspondents to gauge the perspective across the state on Governor Hochul’s nomination and how her challengers plan to fight for a spot on the June ballot.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams received roughly 12% of the delegate vote, and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi came up empty-handed, yet neither of them earned enough support to automatically appear on the primary ballot. They must now secure 15,000 signatures, 100 each from half the state’s congressional districts, to challenge Governor Hochul.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers continue taking testimony at public hearings on the 2022 state budget, ahead of its final approval which is set to be given at the end of March.

Ron Deutsch, Director for the non-profit New Yorkers for Fiscal Fairness, joins us to share his insight on potential reckless spending in the budget and what this means for New York taxpayers following his testimony at the latest joint legislative budget hearing on economic development.

According to Deutsch, the budget plan’s proposals for economic development contain more of the same incentives the state has put up in the past, which are more than likely to yield the same lackluster results at the expense of taxpayers.

“New York and its local governments are spending in the neighborhood of about $10 billion dollars a year in the name of job creation and economic development,” says Deutsch. “It’s been very clear that study after study has really shown that these tax incentive programs just do not work they don’t deliver the jobs that are promised and they don’t deliver the economic incentives and economic benefits that they hoped they would.”

