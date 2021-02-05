Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution & SUNY Student Health and Safety Measures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state is once again expanding the list of New Yorkers who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, after the federal government announced that the state would be seeing a large increase in doses in the coming weeks. And a group that helps facilitate the distribution of those doses to states says this process is moving full steam ahead, as the race to vaccinate more New Yorkers continues. SUNY is also doing more now, to protect students from the virus, as many return to the classroom following months or remote learning only. And SUNY is also doing more to help students who’ve been financially impacted by the virus, and who depend on SNAP benefits.

