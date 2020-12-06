Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution & New York 22nd Congressional District Race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is set to receive the first 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 15th, as cases in upstate cities continue to alarm health officials. It comes as the governor has also outlined modifications to the state’s micro-cluster strategy, which focus on hospital capacity and needs. Meanwhile, a judge is set to make a critical ruling Monday that could determine the fate of the race in the state’s 22nd Congressional district, in which former Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney leads current Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi by just 12 votes.