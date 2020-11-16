Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Curfews and Crackdowns & Vaccine Progress

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is implementing new 10 p.m. curfews on bars and restaurants, gyms, and even house parties, due to COVID-19 cases rising once again. It comes as the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse areas are all now facing “yellow zone” micro-cluster restrictions. But these precautionary measures are all temporary stopgaps against the virus, as Upstate University Hospital’s Dr. Stephen Thomas has been chosen as lead principal investigator for Pfizer/BioNTech’s global phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial, to prevent people from getting sick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report