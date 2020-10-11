Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Cluster Initiative & New Farmer COVID-19 Assistance Law

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state has re-instated restrictions on many non-essential businesses in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in small clusters. Binghamton and some other areas in Broome County are also under restrictions, due to a hot spot there. Governor Cuomo has also signed legislation to help farmers across New York who are suffering financially because of the pandemic.

