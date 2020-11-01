Empire State Weekly Ballot Counting & Cashless Tolling Coming

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,620 to date, an increase of 18 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has now increased to 1,354 from 1,343. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 27.8 from 27.4 There are now 179 active cases in the county, down from 184 Saturday. So far, 16,363 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,441 of them had tested positive and recovered.