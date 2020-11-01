Empire State Weekly Ballot Counting & Cashless Tolling Coming

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day is Tuesday, and the focus is now switching from the Absentee Ballot and Early Voting process to in-person voting. The state board of elections tells Empire State Weekly millions of New Yorkers have already voted using one of those two methods. Plus, cashless tolling is set to begin across the hundreds of miles of The New York State Thruway this month, meaning toll booths will soon become a thing of the past. And you don’t have to do anything in order to keep using the road, but you’re being advised to get an E-ZPass if you don’t have one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report