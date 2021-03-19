Empire State Weekly Assembly Impeachment Investigation & Marijuana Legalization Road Safety Concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is now facing another investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct, after the State Assembly announced this week that they were launching an impeachment investigation into those claims. The governor is no longer responding to any of the allegations against him, and is referring to the ongoing investigation by the state Attorney General’s office. Plus, the budget process is taking the back seat to the investigations into the governor, but state lawmakers are working towards finishing their spending plan for the coming year, as the deadline to pass it quickly approaches. One notable priority of the governor and democrats in charge of the state legislature is legalizing marijauna. But one sticking point is how to enforce laws on people who drive while under the influence.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into these topics in two full interviews below:

