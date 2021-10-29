Empire State Weekly: 2022 Governor race takes shape ahead of General Election

(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, the race for the next Governor of New York State is starting to take shape as Attorney General Letitia James now launches her campaign to challenge incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

This comes as former Governor Andrew Cuomo will now face a judge following the filing of a misdemeanor criminal complaint, which accuses him of “forcible touching” one of his staff members at the governor’s mansion in Albany. All this playing out as New Yorkers are set to take to the polls on Tuesday for New York’s General Election, where they will have the chance to weigh in on a number of statewide issues.

We speak with Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs at Syracuse University to analyze what this means for the Primary Election among Democrats in June. As questions begin to arise as to how James’ candidacy for Governor will split State Democrats’ support in the Primary, Reeher says incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul has an edge but that could change with a divisive Primary between a candidate with left-favorable views and one who wants to position themselves more moderately.

We also take a closer look at the five statewide ballots New York voters will be deciding on in the General Election on Tuesday, and how they could reshape New York State’s political landscape as well as how the environment will play a role in future decision making among State and local governments and businesses.

We hear from Jennifer Wilson with the League of Women Voters and Blair Horner of the New York Public Interest Research Group with more insight on each proposal at hand while diving deeper into the issues surrounding two of the more controversial proposals on the ballot: amending New York State’s redistricting process and the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment.

