ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting Friday and going to October 2, the free outdoor tours return to the Empire State Plaza. There are two tours, the first on the artwork on the plaza starts at 11 a.m., the second tour is at noon and will go over the history of the plaza. The tours are 45-minutes long and meet underneath the Egg. Because of concerns over COVID-19, tour size will be limited to 10 people.

Alexander Calder’s Triangle and Arches being reinstalled August 18, 2020 on the Empire State Plaza.

Spokesperson for the New York State Office of General Services Heather Groll said “You will need to call ahead to make a reservation (518) 474-2418. Mask will need to be worn and social distancing guidelines followed.”

During the construction of the Empire State Plaza (1966-1978), Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller directed the formation of the collection. The highlight of the tour is Triangles and Arches by Alexander Calder. The 8,000-pound piece is making its return to the plaza after receiving much-needed conservation work.

Ronald Bladen’s The Cathedral Evening, 1972.

What will you see on the tour? According to Groll, “the greatest collection of modern art in a single public site that is not a museum.”

If the tours fill up there are other options, like a video tour or a self-guided tour, all can be found at the Empire State Plaza’s website.

