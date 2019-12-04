Empire State Plaza Ice Rink gets ready for another season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– People in the Capital Region will soon have the chance to skate in a “winter wonderland” as the Empire State Plaza Ice Rink opens for another season.

Workers from the New York State Office of General Services are getting ready for the December 6 opening by sharpening hundreds of skates and revving up the Zamboni.

The rink officially opens at noon on Friday December 6, 2019. Of course, that is weather permitting. After that, the rink will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. It is free to skate, but skate rentals will cost you a few bucks. There are $3 rentals for children 12 and under and $4 rentals for adults. You must bring a photo ID with you to rent those skates. You could also wait until Saturday which is Hannaford Free Skate Rental Saturday.

