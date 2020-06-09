Empire State Fourth of July celebration postponed due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Office of General Services (OGS) says the Empire State Fourth of July Celebration has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. No date has been set for the event that has the Capital Region’s largest Fourth of July fireworks display.

Summer at the Plaza has also been cancelled for the 2020 season.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of the community at the forefront of our minds, we have made the decision to postpone this year’s Independence Day event at the Empire State Plaza and cancel our Summer at the Plaza series of concerts and festivals,” OGS Commissioner RoAnn Destito said.

Updates for events at the Empire State Plaza can be found on its website, Facebook, or Twitter or by calling 518-474-4759.

